Phoenix Symphony board, musicians confer amid rising financial losses

Talks continued behind closed doors this week between musicians and the board of the Phoenix Symphony⁠, which shut down after its Nov. 1 downtown performance at Symphony Hall, even as rumors circulate that a lifeline may be imminent for the troubled arts organization.

Sixty-six full-time musicians were to be laid off after the Nov. 1 performance of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl."

The board and Symphony musicians issued a joint statement on Nov. 2 acknowledging a "respectful, constructive conversation about the Symphony's future," noting that participants left the meeting encouraged by the progress made toward a goal of "returning the orchestra to the stage.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

