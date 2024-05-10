Watch Now
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starts process to build new terminal, set to open in late 2030s

Posted at 9:10 AM, May 10, 2024
The city of Phoenix has started the process of getting a new terminal built at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport but it will be more than a decade until it is open.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced last month that she was directing city staff to get the ball rolling on getting a new terminal built at the city-owned Sky Harbor. The city’s Aviation Department presented a plan on May 7 to Phoenix City Council for the new terminal.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is busier than ever, which is why we’ll soon need a new terminal to accommodate our growth,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “To continue providing excellent customer experience at America’s Friendliest Airport, the Council and I are moving forward with plans to build a cutting-edge terminal at the airport’s west end. The new expansion is years in the making and I am looking forward to the continued work to turn our shared vision into reality.”

