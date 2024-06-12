Phoenix one of leading nationwide relocation hotspots, study shows

The Valley remains one of the hottest relocation destinations in the U.S. according to a recent report studying moving patterns.

In a report released in May by PODS Enterprises, LLC, a moving and storage company, Phoenix ranked No. 7 nationally among cities with the highest number of move-ins. The study measures moving trends and data from cities across the U.S., but only ranks the top 20 highest move-in and move-out locations.

The Valley recorded one of the biggest jumps from the year-earlier report, moving up 11 spots from No. 18 in 2023. This year's report was dominated by cities across the Sun Belt region, considering the weather is always a big draw for people deciding where to move, and Phoenix’s ranking reflects that.

