Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix one of leading nationwide relocation hotspots, study shows

Moving truck
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Dave Cardwell, left, and Larry Bax with A-Mrazek Moving of St. Louis, roll boxes containing baseball bats belonging to members of the St. Louis Cardinals onto a moving truck in Jupiter, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2012, before the team's final spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Moving truck
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 12, 2024

The Valley remains one of the hottest relocation destinations in the U.S. according to a recent report studying moving patterns.

In a report released in May by PODS Enterprises, LLC, a moving and storage company, Phoenix ranked No. 7 nationally among cities with the highest number of move-ins. The study measures moving trends and data from cities across the U.S., but only ranks the top 20 highest move-in and move-out locations.

The Valley recorded one of the biggest jumps from the year-earlier report, moving up 11 spots from No. 18 in 2023. This year's report was dominated by cities across the Sun Belt region, considering the weather is always a big draw for people deciding where to move, and Phoenix’s ranking reflects that.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen