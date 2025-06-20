Phoenix modifies proposed data center regulations, postpones discussion until July

The city of Phoenix could soon become the latest city in the Valley to create guidelines to regulate data center developments, but the decision will have to wait until next month.

Proposed amendments to both the general plan and zoning rules were supposed to go before the full Phoenix City Council on Wednesday, but a continuance was issued, postponing the discussion and possible adoption of data center regulations to July 2.

Essentially, the proposed changes to the Phoenix zoning ordinance look to define the parameters of what constitutes a data center, define which zoning districts data centers are permitted within, impose distance requirements and include assurances from energy providers. The potential changes come in conjunction with Mayor Kate Gallego publicly coming out against state tax incentives for data centers and regularly expressing her concerns on the environmental and the economical impacts.

About two-thirds of Phoenix's village planning committees approved the proposed amendment. But five village planning committees — some of which approved and some of which denied the proposed changes — highlighted some concerns

