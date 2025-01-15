Phoenix metro pays some of the highest salaries for three jobs, new report finds

PHOENIX — While the Phoenix metro might not be the place where workers can rake in the highest salaries for the nation’s hottest jobs, the money is pretty good in the Valley for a few key positions.

The Valley is one of the five highest-paying cities in the country for radiologists, biomedical engineers and fundraisers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Jobs rankings released Tuesday.

Also, just as two of the three jobs highlighted for Phoenix were related to health care, two of the three best jobs on the overall list were also in health care. Nurse practitioner topped the list, followed by IT manager, and physician assistant. Rounding out the top five were financial manager and software developer.

