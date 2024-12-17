Phoenix metro named to 10 Top Housing Hot Spots for 2025, Realtors say

The National Association of Realtors has named metro Phoenix to its list of the 10 Top Housing Hot Spots for 2025.

Cities selected were based on economic, demographic and housing factors predicted to significantly affect local markets as detailed in NAR's newest report, Housing Hot Spots for 2025: Top Markets Amid Stabilizing Rates.

The Phoenix area is the only metro in the Western United States to make the NAR list of housing hot spots, which includes areas such as Boston, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Kansas City and San Antonio.

Important factors common among the top 10 performing markets in 2025 include available inventory at affordable price points, a better chance of unlocking low mortgage rates, higher income growth for young adults and net migration into specific market areas, said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist and senior vice president of research.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.