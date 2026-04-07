Phoenix law firm separates back office with $125M private equity investment

Rafi Law Group, the 11-year-old personal injury law firm with its ubiquitous billboard and bus-wrapping marketing campaign, has secured a $125 million private equity investment that will fund the creation of what's known as a management services organization, or MSO.

In essence, the reorganizational move – that closed in March – splits the business in half and spins out all of the firm's non-legal back-office operations, from its IT department to HR and marketing, into a new entity called Rafi Law Services.

Rafi Law Group remains as a legal practice overseeing client representation, with 26 attorneys, while about 250 other employees are now under the Rafi Law Services business mantle. Rafi Law Group ranks in the top 50 largest Phoenix law firms, according to Business Journal research.

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