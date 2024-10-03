Phoenix developer invests $100M to buy and renovate iconic resort

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Pivotal Group is investing $100 million to purchase and renovate the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, an iconic property developed in 1977.

Peak Hotel LLC, an entity linked to Pivotal Group, paid $39.5 million for the property in a sale that closed Oct. 1, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

Pivotal acquired the resort from New York-based Fortress Investment Group, which had purchased the property for $51.35 million in 2019.

Plans call for building a spa and fitness center, along with a new adult pool.

It will add to the existing family pool and lazy river that has been a big draw for families.

