Phoenix data center project moves ahead after site secured for $14.7M

Another data center development appears to be moving ahead in Phoenix despite new zoning rules that had threatened the project.

The 5.43-acre project site is located at the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and Grant Street, just south of downtown Phoenix.

It traded from Scottsdale-based LKY Development to investment firm GI Partners for $14,720,919 on September 17, according to Maricopa County property records.

LKY previously purchased the property in 2012 for $3.15 million.

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