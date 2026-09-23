ASU extends nation-leading innovation streak to 12 years as Arizona schools see rankings shift

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona tied with 10 other schools at No. 121 in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released Tuesday.

At the same time, ASU stretched its nation-leading streak as the most innovative school to a 12th-straight year, meaning it’s stayed on top for as long as the ranking has existed. This year, it shared the top five innovation honors with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Carnegie Mellon University. U of A appeared at No. 50 on the innovation list.

For ASU, based in Tempe, the overall ranking at No. 121 was a four-spot drop from last year’s placement in the magazine’s annual assessment of undergraduate institutions, but Tucson-based U of A this year jumped six spots up from last year. In the ranking of only public schools, U of A and ASU were in a seven-way tie for No. 58.

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