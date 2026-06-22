Phoenix cracks top 20 in national city rankings as reputation exceeds actual metrics

PHOENIX — Phoenix is well-situated in the top half of America’s 50 best cities, a new report shows. It’s one of several metros whose reputation goes well beyond its performance — a key element in competitiveness.

Resonance Consultancy’s 2026 America’s Best Cities report ranked Phoenix at No. 19 in the nation, out of 100 cities ranked. Phoenix has come in as high as No. 9, which it did in Resonance’s 2021 report.

Two other Arizona cities made this year’s list. Tucson ranked at No. 57, while Flagstaff ranked at No. 97. The report included a separate list of America’s 100 best small cities, with Flagstaff placing at No. 22 on that list.

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