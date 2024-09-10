Phoenix-based Lewis Roca plans merger with transatlantic law firm

One of Phoenix's largest and most storied law firms has entered into a merger agreement.

Lewis Roca, the No. 5 largest law firm in the Phoenix area, is combining with Womble Bond Dickinson, according to a Sept. 10 announcement. It marks the latest in a wave of consolidation moves in the legal world.

Womble Bond Dickinson was formed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1876 and at last count had more than 1,000 lawyers across 32 offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, where the firm has its second headquarters. The combined firm will have more than 1,300 attorneys in 37 offices and represent gross revenue of more than $742 million.

The combined firm will operate as Womble Bond Dickinson, with Merrick Benn serving as chair and CEO and Phoenix-based Kenneth Van Winkle, who has been with Lewis Roca for decades, serving as vice chair. Benn said Womble is "not looking to get rid of anyone" once the merger takes effect on Jan. 1.

