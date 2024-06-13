Phoenix-based company's scooter featured in Hollywood film

EWheels, a Phoenix-based recreational scooter company, has landed a pivotal role in a motion picture.

The family-owned and operated company, which was founded by CEO Scott Rubin more than 15 years ago, learned of the product placement in a Hollywood film by chance.

Andi Barness-Rubin, Scott's wife and the national director of sales and marketing, found out that their electric EW-66 model scooter would be featured in the film “Thelma” after receiving a phone call from someone inquiring about whether EWheels had a Florida-area dealership, and wanting to borrow the company’s two-passenger scooter for the release of the film.

“I had no idea what they were talking about, and so they sent me the trailer and that's how we found out. If we would have known, we would have given the movie the scooter," Barness-Rubin said.

