Phoenix approves major grants for historic renovation projects

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
The owner of the historic Yaun Ah Gim Groceries property in south Phoenix wants to rehabilitate the property for new housing and community space.
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 06, 2024
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for two historic renovation projects in the downtown area.

Phoenix City Council on May 1 approved $200,000 to support the rehabilitation of the historic Yaun Ah Gim Groceries property at 1002 S. 4th Ave. in the Grant Park neighborhood.

Omar Fabian, the current owner of the 850-square-foot market building and adjacent four-plex, has plans to reuse the buildings for new housing and a community space, the Business Journal previously reported.

The Council also moved forward with supporting the ongoing rehabilitation of the former First Baptist Church downtown at 302 W. Monroe St.

