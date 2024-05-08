Watch Now
Pennsylvania education firm opens Chandler office, to hire 100

The 'Arizona Center of Excellence' is looking to hire for multiple positions
Penn Foster
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 08, 2024
PHOENIX — Penn Foster Group, a Scranton, Pennsylvania-based online education company, has opened a 9,000-square-foot call center in Chandler with plans to hire 100.

Called the Arizona Center of Excellence, the space at 3133 W. Frye Road is hiring "learner success advocates," team leaders and service desk technicians.

The learner success advocates are customer service support specialists who use digital support tools to help Penn Foster's high school, career and college learners complete programs, said Terri Runyon Walker, chief people officer for Penn Foster Group.

Their salary is roughly $18 to $20 an hour, and a high school diploma is required.

