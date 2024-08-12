Packaging manufacturer acquires large site next to Kohler Co.

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Corrugated container manufacturer Green Bay Packaging Inc. has made a big play in Arizona with the acquisition of a prime industrial site south of Phoenix.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company closed on about 80 acres of land adjacent tothe newly opened Kohler Co. manufacturing plant and NRS Logistics facility in Casa Grande, Pinal County land documents show.

It paid $16.5 million in all cash in July to seller Auza Ranches LLC for the site, located near the southwest corner of Ethington Road and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

