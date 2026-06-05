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One Camelback opens for pre-leasing as luxury apartment conversion nears completion

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One Camelback has hit another milestone as the luxury apartment complex is finally on the verge of completing its offices-to-apartments conversion project.

The 11-story glass tower is now more than 90% completed and available for pre-leasing, about six months after Mesa-based Kinella Capital LLC acquired the former BMO bank building for $36 million in the wake of an earlier foreclosure sale after the original developer defaulted on the loan.

The project — located at the prominent Central Avenue and Camelback Road intersection — is anticipated to be completed by early September, Kinella Capital's founder and CEO, TK Stratton, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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