One Camelback opens for pre-leasing as luxury apartment conversion nears completion

One Camelback has hit another milestone as the luxury apartment complex is finally on the verge of completing its offices-to-apartments conversion project.

The 11-story glass tower is now more than 90% completed and available for pre-leasing, about six months after Mesa-based Kinella Capital LLC acquired the former BMO bank building for $36 million in the wake of an earlier foreclosure sale after the original developer defaulted on the loan.

The project — located at the prominent Central Avenue and Camelback Road intersection — is anticipated to be completed by early September, Kinella Capital's founder and CEO, TK Stratton, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.