Office high-rise in Phoenix faces potential foreclosure

The fate of the iconic Heard Building, the first high-rise built in downtown Phoenix, is up in the air as the office sector continues to struggle following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of the Heard Building, an entity connected to national coworking operator Expansive, is in danger of losing the asset at a November foreclosure sale, according to a filing in Maricopa County.

Lender SMS Financial VW LLC in August filed a notice of trustee sale related to an $11.7 million debt it took over in July from First Interstate Bank. SMS Financial VW is a partnership between Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and SMS Financial.

