Nonstop flights to Taipei heat up, China Airlines enters Phoenix market ahead of rival

PHOENIX — The CEO of China Airlines was in Arizona this past week, literally pitching the Valley on taking his company’s direct route from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Taipei starting in December.

Kevin Chen, the president of China Airlines, not only met with city, airport, and business officials during his time in Phoenix, but he also threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sept. 20 at Chase Field. China Airlines was also the presenting sponsor for a Taiwanese Heritage Celebration at the game.

The airline is the second Taiwanese carrier to announce this year that it would fly directly between Phoenix and Taipei, on the heels of the move unveiled in May by competitor Starlux. But China Airlines intends to start operating its route months before Starlux’s planes are scheduled to take off to the Valley.

