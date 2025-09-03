Newest Sam Fox restaurant in Scottsdale sets opening date

Fox Restaurant Concepts, the Phoenix-based multibrand restaurant powerhouse founded by Sam Fox, is preparing to debut its newest restaurant idea this fall in Scottsdale.

Society Swan, the new Fox restaurant, is set to open on Oct. 15 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. FRC leased the two-story space formerly occupied by Kona Grill, which is in the area of the mall that is being renovated and is home to other new restaurants, including Elephante and Catch.

The name, design and vibe of Society Swan was inspired by the history of the New York City socialites known as “The Swans” in the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as Swan Island, the man-made island in the Seine River in Paris, which is home to a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.