Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

New Scottsdale restaurant ready to open in historic Dairy Queen building

Olivers.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
The distinctive 44-foot peaked roofline of Scottsdale’s 1960s Polynesian Dairy Queen gets new life on Hayden Rd. at Oliver’s Modern American.
Olivers.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 11:42:22-04

In an attempt to preserve historic architecture, revive a south Scottsdale retail center and add a new community-focused eatery, Clayton Cos. will be opening Oliver’s Modern American restaurant in late May.

Located at 3207 N. Hayden Road — next to its sister restaurant The Eleanor— Oliver’s Modern American will open on May 24 and will feature a menu classic dishes like steaks, seafood, hamburgers and pasta, as well as a long list of craft cocktails.

Oliver’s is partially housed in the former Polynesian Dairy Queen, which was a Polynesian-themed fast-food joint that opened in the mid-1960s. The building was designed by noted architect Ralph Haver’s firm and features a distinctive A-frame roofline that was common in mid-century American architecture. The building was originally built at McDowell Road and 68th Street.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo