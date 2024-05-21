New Scottsdale restaurant ready to open in historic Dairy Queen building

In an attempt to preserve historic architecture, revive a south Scottsdale retail center and add a new community-focused eatery, Clayton Cos. will be opening Oliver’s Modern American restaurant in late May.

Located at 3207 N. Hayden Road — next to its sister restaurant The Eleanor— Oliver’s Modern American will open on May 24 and will feature a menu classic dishes like steaks, seafood, hamburgers and pasta, as well as a long list of craft cocktails.

Oliver’s is partially housed in the former Polynesian Dairy Queen, which was a Polynesian-themed fast-food joint that opened in the mid-1960s. The building was designed by noted architect Ralph Haver’s firm and features a distinctive A-frame roofline that was common in mid-century American architecture. The building was originally built at McDowell Road and 68th Street.

