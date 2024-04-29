New residential project at key Scottsdale intersection heads to City Council

A new three-story residential project is moving forward near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Denver-based DPC Cos. is behind the project, which is dubbed Cosanti Commons. The 345,000-square-foot building would be home to 196 units and 1,000 square feet of new commercial space. DPC Cos. has developed projects in the Valley such as Scottsdale Entrada and the Park at San Tan in Chandler.

The proposal for Cosanti Commons will be considered by Scottsdale City Council after the planning commission recommended the proposal for approval at its April 24 meeting on a 6-1 vote. Berry Riddell LLC's John Berry, who is an attorney working on behalf of DPC for the project, told the Business Journal that as of April 26, there isn't a date set yet for the hearing.

Since it received approval from the city's development review board last month, the proposal for Cosanti Commons has been modified to reduce the number of units from 240 to 196, with the project now limited to three stories.