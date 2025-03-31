New development planned near Glendale sports and entertainment district

Another big mixed-use development is in the works near Glendale's bustling sports and entertainment district.

Dubbed Envision Encore, the proposed development would include apartments, retail and potentially hotels at the southwest corner of 99th Avenue and Ballpark Boulevard, just across the 101 freeway from State Farm Stadium.

The development, which was recommended for approval by the city’s planning and zoning commission on March 27, would mark the latest high-profile project in and around Glendale's sprawling Westgate Entertainment District. Attractions in the district include the Tanger Outlets, Desert Diamond Arena and popular hangout spots such as a new two-story Thirsty Lion location and the Tiger Woods-backed golf entertainment concept PopStroke.

