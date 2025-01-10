New details emerge on redevelopment of Phoenix’s Punchcard Building

PHOENIX — New York-based development firm Left Lane is working through plans to turn the former Phoenix Financial Center into an urban, mixed-use resort to be called Recess Phoenix.

Left Lane has envisioned converting the 18-story office tower, known as the Punchcard Building, into 209 hotel rooms and 143 multifamily units, according to the company's website, which prominently displays the Phoenix project among its current developments.

The former financial center, recognized for its distinctive slots resembling vintage computer punch cards, is located in midtown at Central Avenue and Osborn Road.

Two 9,000-square-foot rotundas on the site could also be converted into uses such as restaurants, while the developer wants to add new buildings and amenities throughout the overall seven-acre property.

