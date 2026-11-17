A California-based aerospace supplier is looking to more than double its existing manufacturing footprint in Mesa.

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners plans to build a 57,857-square-foot addition to its existing 42,991-square-foot facility at 4250 E. Oasis St., northwest of Falcon Field Airport.

The expansion calls for installation of 16 new computer numerical control machines, manufacturing and quality control rooms, warehousing and office space, and storage areas, according to a project narrative submitted to the city of Mesa's Design Review Board.

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, a division of PennAero, manufactures aerospace fasteners, including blind bolts, temporary fasteners, collars, and installation and removal tools.

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