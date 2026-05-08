Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsBusiness

Actions

Mesa homebuilder files bankruptcy ahead of receivership hearing

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
ZenniHome.jpg
Posted

MESA, AZ — Mesa-based ZenniHome LLC filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy papers the day before a scheduled court hearing on an application for appointment of a receiver related to a lawsuit.

Indigenous Design Studio + Architecture LLC, which filed suit against ZenniHome earlier this year alleging misuse of $22 million in federal funds related to a modular housing project, had filed a receivership application in Maricopa County Superior Court, seeking the appointment of an independent receiver to take possession and control of ZenniHome's assets, records, accounts and financial information.

A day before the hearing was scheduled, ZenniHome filed for liquidation bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

ZenniHome's bankruptcy filing blocks the ongoing efforts to appoint a receiver in Maricopa County Superior Court, according to Thomas Gilson, partner and co-chair of the litigation department for Rose Law Group PC, who has no connection to the lawsuit.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen