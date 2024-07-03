Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Mesa, Gilbert, 4 other Valley cities among national leaders in economic growth, report says

Downtown.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix and several surrounding cities saw 38% growth in GDP, ranking among the best in the country for growth from 2018-2022, according to a report.
Downtown.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 03, 2024

Several Arizona cities of various sizes lead the nation in economic growth, according to a study by Coworking Cafe.

Mesa and Phoenix led Coworking Cafe’s Top Cities for Economic Growth report released July 2, ranking No. 1 and No. 3 among the top large cities. Mesa’s population growth and median earning evolution gave it the edge over Phoenix, the report said.

Gilbert and Chandler placed No. 1 and No. 3 respectively for medium-sized cities, and Surprise ranked as the No. 5 small city nationwide. Peoria ranked just outside the Top 10 for small cities, at No. 11. Nampa, Idaho placed first in the category.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen