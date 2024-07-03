Mesa, Gilbert, 4 other Valley cities among national leaders in economic growth, report says

Several Arizona cities of various sizes lead the nation in economic growth, according to a study by Coworking Cafe.

Mesa and Phoenix led Coworking Cafe’s Top Cities for Economic Growth report released July 2, ranking No. 1 and No. 3 among the top large cities. Mesa’s population growth and median earning evolution gave it the edge over Phoenix, the report said.

Gilbert and Chandler placed No. 1 and No. 3 respectively for medium-sized cities, and Surprise ranked as the No. 5 small city nationwide. Peoria ranked just outside the Top 10 for small cities, at No. 11. Nampa, Idaho placed first in the category.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.