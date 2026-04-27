Mesa developer lands 40-acre hangar project at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

A new 40-acre hangar development has been approved for the Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

The new project, which will add approximately 400,000 square feet of hangar space across multiple facilities, is being developed by Mesa-based Davcon Aviation, which is already looking for companies to fill the space.

The developer’s plan is to build facilities that will be used for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and the hangers will come in a variety of sizes to accommodate wide-body, narrow-body and corporate aircraft.

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