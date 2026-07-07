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Mesa auto mall and retail center leases up with Walmart anchor

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A roughly 165-acre auto mall and retail center in Mesa is now leasing space, with Walmart as one of its largest announced tenants.

Destination at Gateway is a development along the new State Route 24 interchange off Signal Butte Road, near Mesa Gateway Airport. It includes a roughly 100-acre auto mall and a 65-acre retail center portion that's being developed by Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners LLC on behalf of the Berge family.

The prominent Berge family owns the land and operates Berge Auto Group, which has seven dealerships, including in Gilbert, Peoria, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, and Phoenix.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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