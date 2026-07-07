Two hurt, one detained after shooting at Mesa home early Tuesday morning

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say two people have been taken to hospitals and one person has been detained after a shooting at a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to a home near Ellsworth and Warner roads around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have also confirmed that one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No additional information was immediately available.