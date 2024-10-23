Mesa approves rezoning, development deal for Gateway Auto Mall

Mesa City Council has approved four key items to make way for a new auto mall in the southeast part of the city.

Council voted 5-0 at its Oct. 21 meeting to approve general plan character area type, a land rezoning, a development and pre-annexation development agreement for Gateway Auto Mall — a more than 60-acre project proposed by Valley auto dealer Horne Auto Group at the newly opened interchange of Signal Butte Road and State Route 24 near the Mesa and Queen Creek border.

According to a presentation submitted to the city of Mesa, Horne is eligible for $11.6 million in reimbursement tax incentives for the project's five-phase buildout. Horne Auto is eligible for the reimbursements should it make public infrastructure improvements, require right-of-way dedications, and open new auto dealerships.

