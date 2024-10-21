Mesa Air posts $20M loss but starts recall of furloughed pilots

Mesa Air Group Inc. – the Phoenix-based parent company of Mesa Airlines – is starting to recall its furloughed employees, claiming it will be flying more under a new contract with United Airlines.

While Mesa Air executives expect its financials to improve, the company posted a nearly $20 million loss during its fiscal third quarter, which ended in June, according to documents filed Oct. 16 with the SEC. The latest update comes after the company reported a profitable fiscal second quarter — its first in 11 quarters — with $11.6 million of earnings in Q2.

During fiscal Q3, Mesa Air said its revenue was down 4% to $110.8 million compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company posted a $19.9 million loss for the quarter, which is less than the $47.6 million loss the company had in the same quarter in 2023.

