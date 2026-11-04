Meet the 23-year-old from Buckeye who is Walmart’s youngest store manager

The Valley is home to the youngest Walmart⁠ store manager in the United States: 23-year-old Kiley Pulley, who oversees a store in northwest Glendale.

Not only is Pulley a success story for the world’s largest retailer, but she actually was made manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market store at 6550 W. Happy Valley Road in Glendale when she was 21.

Pulley did not expect this would be her career trajectory when she first joined Walmart at age 16.

“I was a high schooler,” Pulley told the Business Journal. “I wanted more money.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

