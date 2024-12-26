Major projects along Rio Salado move forward

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has taken big steps toward the revitalization of the Rio Salado riverfront.

Phoenix City Council approved a development agreement at its Dec. 18 meeting with Phoenix-based Krause Interior Architecture Inc. for its new Resource Innovation Campus along 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Krause was selected for the development of 20 acres of the overall campus through the C40 Cities Reinventing Cities initiative that aims to turn underutilized sites into sustainable hubs. The architectural firm plans to develop a 90,000-square-foot facility dedicated to converting waste into new resources through public-private partnerships.

The facility developed by Krause will serve as a resource cluster featuring research and development labs, designated incubation space and much more.

The proposed $400 million Agri-Food Innovation Center, located east of the Resource Innovation Center, is also nearing the start of construction after some delays.

At its Dec. 18 meeting, Council updated its agreements with Arizona Fresh Holdings LLC to extend the construction start date for the mixed-use project.

The Agri-Food center is expected to feature 1 million square feet of building space including a produce distribution center, farmer's market, community park, retail space and a business park.

