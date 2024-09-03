Major data center projects by Pacific Proving and Merit Partners receive approval

Mesa City Council gave the thumbs up to a pair of data center projects in the southeast part of town.

The council considered minor general plan amendment resolutions, annexations, zoning case ordinances and development agreement resolutions for both Pacific Proving Technology Campus and Merit Legacy Technology Park at its Aug. 26 meeting. In separate motions, the council unanimously approved the projects to move forward.

Pacific Proving Technology Campus will be built on nearly 170 acres on the northeast corner of Pecos and Crismon roads, with 130 of those acres set to be annexed into the city of Mesa. According to a presentation submitted with the project, the campus would comprise seven data halls that would have nearly 1.7 million square feet of building area altogether; a 100,000-square-foot warehouse; and one two-story office building that would have 106,000 square feet.

