Made in Arizona: Family cultivates million-dollar wine business

Arizona is steadily emerging as a wine destination, and the family-owned D.A. Ranch Estate Vineyards is a catalyst in the industry’s growth in the Grand Canyon State.

D.A. Ranch is a burgeoning vineyard and winery nestled 10 miles south of Sedona in Cornville — known as the heart of Arizona's wine country, located in Verde Valley.

The boutique vineyard includes 20 acres of vines, with the entire property just under 200 acres — producing 2,400 cases of wine per year including its Malvasia Bianca and Rosé. The company generated $1.3 million in revenue last year, and the business also encompasses a tasting room, wine tours and a rental venue.

D.A. Ranch recently partnered with Tappa Distribution for business-to-business opportunities, said CEO Alexis Petznick.

