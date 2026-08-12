Mack Real Estate plans 780K SF industrial park at TSMC's doorstep in north Phoenix

New York-based Mack Real Estate Group’s debut industrial project in Deer Valley was a hit.

Now it’s taking the same approach that it used for Mack Innovation Park off Interstate 17 and the Loop 101 as it develops the first industrial buildings alongside McCourt Partners within Halo Vista – a 2,400-acre master-planned mixed-use community surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s north Phoenix campus.

The first phase will have seven buildings of various sizes amounting to 780,000 square feet on 55 acres – but the broader multiphase plan for the larger industrial park could bring up to 2.5 million square feet of new space at full buildout.

It’s the next step toward building out a future science and technology park like the one around TSMC’s Taiwan campus, where the chipmaker’s suppliers have their own operations nearby to better service TSMC within a strong supply chain ecosystem.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.