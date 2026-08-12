Las Vegas firm to transform Phoenix office tower into 340-room JW Marriott

A 19-story Phoenix office tower is set to be transformed into a JW Marriott hotel, bringing more luxury hospitality offerings to the downtown market.

Las Vegas-based LaPour Partners is behind the reimagining of the office tower at the Arizona Center at 400 E. Van Buren St., which will become a 340-room hotel – along with new restaurants, a resort-style pool, fitness center, ballroom, meeting spaces and a club lounge on the upper levels of the property.

This will mark the fourth new hotel project LaPour has done in the Phoenix area since the early 2020s. The company’s portfolio includes the AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown, which is also located in the Arizona Center.

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