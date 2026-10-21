Lufthansa adds nonstop Phoenix-Munich route starting summer 2027

Lufthansa, the German airline, announced Oct. 20 it will add a nonstop route between Phoenix and Munich starting in the summer of 2027, amid a surge in new international routes in the past year.

The new route – which will start on Aug. 3, 2027 and will operate Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays – will be the first nonstop from Phoenix to Germany since Condor ended its service from Phoenix to Frankfurt back in 2024.

Lufthansa plans on operating the year-round flight with an Airbus A350-900, which has 293 total seats and offers 48 Business seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 224 seats in Economy Class.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.