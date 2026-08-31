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Lucid recalls 27,000 electric vehicles due to fire risk

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California-based Lucid Group Inc. has recalled thousands of its electric Air sedans because of a faulty exterior lighting circuit that poses a fire risk and asked customers to park their vehicles outside until a software update is complete to remedy the issue.

Lucid on Aug. 20 issued a recall for 27,185 Air sedans built between 2022 and 2026, citing insufficient low-voltage overcurrent protection that can lead to circuit overheating, resulting in smoke or a fire, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall also indicated affected exterior lighting on the Lucid Air sedans may also malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the report shows.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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