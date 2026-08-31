Glendale sets up land near Cardinals' stadium for new sports venue

The city of Glendale is in the process of setting up a key parcel near its entertainment district for a new sports and events complex.
The nearly 106-acre project site is located right off the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue, across the freeway from State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond arena.
A prominent local family owns the land and is requesting a special use permit to ready it for a complex that would include 15 new fields for soccer, football and rugby practice and tournaments, along with space for large-scale music, arts and food festivals.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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