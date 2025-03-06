Lightpath expands fiber network in Valley with WANRack acquisition

PHOENIX — Lightpath, a New York-based fiber connectivity provider, is accelerating its market entry into the Valley with an acquisition.

On March 4 Lightpath acquired Kansas-based WANRack's network assets and customers in the Valley, adding 133 miles of service-ready fiber infrastructure to its total network footprint and providing connections to data centers from Goodyear to Chandler, according to a company announcement.

Lightpath's acquisition of WANRack's assets builds upon the company's previously announced market expansion to the Valley, which consists of a 230-route-mile fiber network that's estimated to connect more than 30 data center campuses throughout the Valley.

