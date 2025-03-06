Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Lightpath expands fiber network in Valley with WANRack acquisition

The acquisition adds over 130 miles of fiber infrastructure to its total network from Goodyear to Chandler
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Data servers.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — Lightpath, a New York-based fiber connectivity provider, is accelerating its market entry into the Valley with an acquisition.

On March 4 Lightpath acquired Kansas-based WANRack's network assets and customers in the Valley, adding 133 miles of service-ready fiber infrastructure to its total network footprint and providing connections to data centers from Goodyear to Chandler, according to a company announcement.

Lightpath's acquisition of WANRack's assets builds upon the company's previously announced market expansion to the Valley, which consists of a 230-route-mile fiber network that's estimated to connect more than 30 data center campuses throughout the Valley.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen