LG Energy Solution signs on for huge space in Phoenix industrial park

LG Energy Solution signed on for a 597,000 square-foot space in a new industrial park in west Phoenix, according to city permitting documents.

The South Korea-based tech giant is moving into West 202 Logistics, a sprawling infill industrial park off the Interstate 10 and Loop 202 interchange. Newport Beach, California-based CapRock Partners developed the project, which sits on 183 acres and has eight buildings totaling 3.4 million square feet.

LG Energy is currently finishing up a massive, high-profile project on the other side of the Valley — a $5.5 billion battery plant it is building out in Queen Creek. Construction is expected to wrap up in the second quarter of this year.

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