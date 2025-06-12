Less than half of Phoenix’s entry-level jobs pay above living wage, study finds

PHOENIX — Just under half of entry-level job advertisements on Indeed.com in Phoenix posted compensation above the living wage, according to a recent study.

The study, a new analysis by online lender NetCredit of data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator and Indeed.com job postings, found that 48.06% of Phoenix’s entry-level jobs pay above the living wage. The living wage for a childless adult in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler region is $25.69, MIT found.

For those working a 40-hour week for 52 weeks, or 2,080 hours, the Phoenix area’s hourly wage amounts to an annual salary of about $53,435.

MIT’s study examined the largest metropolitan areas in the United States to determine the percentage of entry-level jobs that paid a living wage.

