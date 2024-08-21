Korean semiconductor company picks Mesa for largest US facility

A global semiconductor company plans to set up a major cleaning, coating and repair facility in Mesa.

KoMiCo, headquartered in South Korea, is expected to open its third location in the United States in the East Valley in 2026 and create some 200 new jobs. The company is expanding to an existing 125,000-square-foot building at 7300 E. Hampton Ave. in Mesa's Superstition Springs neighborhood on the east side of the city.

“KoMiCo is proud to partner with the city of Mesa in further establishing the Silicon Desert as the most technologically advanced semiconductor manufacturing region in the United States,” said Shawn Jang, CEO of KoMiCo U.S., in a statement.

Lee & Associates Arizona's Chris McClurg, Ken McQueen, Blake Peters and Jack Sims were the listing brokers for 7300 E. Hampton Ave. and were offering the 125,000-square-foot building both for lease and for sale. KoMiCo signed a purchase agreement to develop its facility, according to an announcement.

