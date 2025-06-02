Kohler's $51M Arizona award terminated by Department of Energy

A major housewares manufacturing project in the Phoenix metro has lost a $51.2 million federal award issued last October.

Kohler Co.'s recently completed factory in Casa Grande was among the projects impacted May 30 when U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced that 24 awards previously issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations have been terminated.

The awards, which totaled $3.7 billion of federal assistance, were canceled after the Department of Energy determined they "failed to advance the energy needs of the American people, were not economically viable and would not generate a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars," according to the May 30 announcement.

