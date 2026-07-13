Kitchell Corp. relocates Phoenix HQ after 30 years in office

After spending more than three decades in the same office building, Kitchell Corp. is in the process of relocating its headquarters as one of Phoenix's largest private companies continues to make moves in the Valley.

The Phoenix-based company didn't have to travel far.

Its new 35,537-square-foot office is on the fourth floor of Anchor Centre, a Class A office complex at 2231 E. Camelback Road, about a mile's drive from its longtime office off Highland Avenue and State Route 51. Kitchell is taking over Humana's former space.

"We really thought it was the right time for us to invest in a headquarters that really reflects the way that we work today and where we're headed as a company," Kitchell's CEO Wendy Cohen told the Business Journal. "The new space gives us a more modern and collaborative and efficient environment for our teams, our clients, and represents an investment in our people and into our future.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.