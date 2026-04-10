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KB Home shifts HQ to Tempe as California exodus continues

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Los Angeles-based KB Home is moving its corporate headquarters back to metro Phoenix.

Plans call for moving to Hayden Ferry Lakeside in Tempe by next spring, 2027. The company had called Phoenix home in the early 1960s before moving to Los Angeles.

This move is fundamentally about improving KB's cost structure and operating efficiency over time, said Rob McGibney, president and CEO of KB Home.

"The Phoenix metro area offers a lower cost of doing business, and consolidating our corporate teams into a single location allows us to operate more efficiently," McGibney told Phoenix Business Journal.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.

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