Kansas City bank expands in Arizona after $2B acquisition

UMB Financial Corp. has opened a new branch in north Phoenix, building on its Arizona expansion after acquiring Denver-based Heartland Financial USA Inc. last year.

UMB Bank last week celebrated the opening of its 4,800-square-foot branch at 2745 W Carefree Highway, near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s north Phoenix fab site.

The branch location was “handpicked” by UMB Financial Corp. CEO Mariner Kemper, who saw potential to capture additional market share in the area due to the billions of dollars in semiconductor-related growth and development.

“The big picture is we're building branches and we'll continue to do so where Phoenix is growing and where people are moving," Kemper told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.