Jury rules GoDaddy infringed on website patents, awards $170M damages

A federal jury in Delaware has ordered Tempe-based GoDaddy Inc. to pay $170 million to Express Mobile Inc. in a patent infringement case.

In a Nov. 6 verdict, a jury for the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in favor of California-based Express Mobile, which alleged that GoDaddy’s website-building technology and tools infringed upon two of the company’s patents.

In a statement to the Business Journal, GoDaddy said it’s confident that it has not infringed on the asserted patents and strongly disagrees with the jury’s verdict.

The case dates back to 2019, when Express Mobile sued GoDaddy, alleging the firm’s website-building tools infringed on patents related to similar technology developed by Steven Rempell, the Express Mobile founder and a former IBM engineer.

